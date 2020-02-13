Troop H crash
This picture of a damaged Missouri State Highway Patrol vehicle was posted to Twitter by Troop H on Thursday.

 Courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help after the agency said one of its patrol vehicles was struck by a tractor-trailer late Wednesday night on Interstate 35.

Troop H, which covers Northwest Missouri, posted a picture of the damaged SUV to Twitter

Sgt. Jake Angle told News-Press NOW that no injuries were reported from the crash. He added that a further description of the tractor-trailer is unavailable.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Troop H headquarters at 816-387-2345.

Matt Hoffmann can be reached at matt.hoffmann@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NpNowHoffmann.