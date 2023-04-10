Patriots Ride returns in support of the Missouri Veterans Home

The fifth annual Patriot Ride is right around the corner and driving toward a goal of raising $50,000 for the Missouri Veterans Home.

“It's a very family-friendly event,” said Amy Ford with the UTV Patriot Ride in Cameron, Missouri. “I tell people, if you're a thrill seeker, this is not the ride for you. Show up, bring your families and we just kind of parade through the countryside and spend the day together.”

Sara Rooney can be reached at sara.rooney@newspressnow.com.

