The fifth annual Patriot Ride is right around the corner and driving toward a goal of raising $50,000 for the Missouri Veterans Home.
“It's a very family-friendly event,” said Amy Ford with the UTV Patriot Ride in Cameron, Missouri. “I tell people, if you're a thrill seeker, this is not the ride for you. Show up, bring your families and we just kind of parade through the countryside and spend the day together.”
This annual event invites people to come out and ride UTVs through the roads around Cameron for a common goal: to raise money for veterans.
Ford said the Patriot Ride has continued to bring in more riders and donations each year.
“The first year that we started out, we had around 30 units maybe, and we were able to give $3,500,” Ford said. “Fast forward to last year. We had over 300 UTVs and the donation was just a little over $34,000. So this year we are expecting quite a bit more than that.”
The Missouri Veterans Home manages a total of 1,238 beds throughout its seven home locations across the state, including one in Cameron.
While the ride is a highly anticipated event, Roger Foreman, vice chair of the Veterans Assistance League, said it’s a crucial fundraising event for the Missouri Veterans Home.
“This ride alone funds over one-third of our annual budget,” Foreman said. “It’s immensely appreciated because all the things we do is for these veterans.”
The money raised helps the Veterans Assistance League fill the needs of veterans within the nursing homes.
“Our sole purpose is to enhance the quality of life and the revenues of the home,” Foreman said. “For example, we purchase all the wheelchair-accessible vans to take our veterans to doctors' appointments, Royals games, to signature restaurants and to community events for any travel.”
Foreman said the funding also allows the Veterans Assistance League to bring entertainment into the homes for the veterans who cannot leave.
Doug Rathbun, president of the veterans association and a veteran living in the Cameron facility, said the funds help to brighten residents' days.
“The Patriot's Ride helps pay for the Bingo games and poker games,” Rathbun said. “There’s an awful lot of stuff that they do. We have people come in and sing for us. I was in another nursing home before I was here and they didn’t do any of this. You basically sit on your bed and wonder what else there is to do.”
Ford said the Patriot Ride has even grown to include communities outside of Missouri.
“We have people from all over Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska that come,” Ford said. “I think the biggest change that we've seen is not only the amount of folks that come to ride but also the sponsors that are getting involved. The businesses and the private organizations are just really stepping up and giving.”
This year's Patriot Ride returns in support of the Missouri Veterans Home is scheduled for Saturday, April 29, and it will start at 8 a.m. at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cameron. To sign up for the ride, visit the '5th Annual UTV Patriot Ride Cameron MO' Facebook page.
Ford said she hopes to see this patriotic tradition continue to grow.
“There's a lot of ways to give and it's just crucial to our community and to the state,” Ford said. “I can guarantee you that nobody that is involved with our organization and is going to stop doing it. We will find a way to continue and make it bigger because it's such as there's so many people that are passionate about it.”
