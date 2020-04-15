While insurance companies are covering most COVID-19 testing costs, some people may still have a deductible. For those without insurance, the cost of a doctor’s visit and test could still be steep, although discounts could be available.
At two local health-care providers, Northwest Health Services and Mosaic Life Care, the testing for COVID-19 is no additional cost on top of the deductible for a doctor’s visit.
Officials at Northwest Health Services said the basic cost for a normal doctor’s visit, which could include a COVID-19 test, ranges from $137 to $151 for patients without insurance. However, those without insurance can apply for a discount program based on income that reduces that cost to between $25 and $50.
Mary Carter, a clinical support training specialist at Northwest Health Services, said the clinic looks to provide a variety of options for payments to make the cost work for the patient. She said that the clinic decides if patients need to be tested by listening to symptoms and deciding which clinic the patient needs to go to based off a triage system
“We don’t ever want to turn someone away because of inability to pay,” Carter said. “It’s a waiting game on what people are going to pay based on insurance.”
Carter said as testing becomes more widely available, the cost to get a COVID-19 test could go down. She said she could see insurance providers starting to cover COVID-19 testing visits specifically and cover them fully.
According to a New York Times article from April 3, President Donald Trump’s administration said plans to use money from recent stimulus bills to pay hospitals for treatment of uninsured coronavirus patients. The money would be drawn from a $100 billion fund.
“That should alleviate any concern uninsured Americans may have about seeking the coronavirus treatment,” Trump said.
Carter said that COVID-19 testing and how the payment process is handled is ever changing, and as more widespread testing comes to Northwest Missouri more options will become available.
Carter said if people have questions on how payment for visits work, they should call their insurance or medical provider.