The Patee House is receiving a new roof after a storm in June tore off about a third and sent it into the street.
The contractor, Roberts Roofing, began by stripping the roof on Monday morning. The Patee House was originally constructed in the late 1850s.
Museum Volunteer Director Gary Chilcote watched the construction on the east wing and spoke to News-Press NOW about the cost, history and significance of the museum's vantage point in St. Joseph.
“It’ll run over $200,000, probably $250,000 altogether,” Chilcote said. “They had to put on a temporary roof twice, and then take it off and now they’re putting on the permanent roof.”
Chilcote has done a lot of the work on the building, while overseeing the Patee House and Jesse James Home for more than 60 years.
“One time they covered (the roof) with sand, and that sure didn’t work,” Chilcote said with a smile. “It’s 163 years (old), it’s had a lot of different roofs.”
The Patee House is four stories tall. The first floor and second floor are filled with historical artifacts and stories that pertain to them, as well as also being the home and headquarters for the Pony Express riders. The third floor showcases what hotel rooms used to look like, and the fourth floor acts mainly as a warehouse for the overflow of historically significant artifacts.
The fourth floor is the area where some water has leaked into the building in the past couple months.
The current roof is about 15 years old and was estimated to last 20 years if the early June storm hadn't changed the timeline.
The cupola was not damaged. It’s the tallest point of the Patee House with windows on all four sides that allows a 360 degree view of the area -- the Missouri River, nearby schoolyards and of course, Downtown.
“It also provided part of the heating and cooling system -- it let air flow up there and out through the windows,” Chilcote said.
Chilcote recalled a story when a guest of the Patee House was used as key witness testimony for a fire that took place Downtown. The individual saw a building burn before a substance inside caused the structure to explode, helping to prove the sequence of events that took place.