The Past and Present Car Show at Wyeth Tootle Mansion brought car enthusiasts to St. Joseph on Saturday.
Guests were either looking to buy, sell or just show off their rides while enjoying the sunny weather in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Ron Lister, one of the patrons at the show, arrived at the mansion for his first time coming to the Past and Present Car show. He said his love for cars started when he was 18 when he bought a 1963 Chevrolet Impala.
Lister has nine historical cars, some he bought ready to go and others he refurbished.
"It takes a lot of work. You have to stay on top of it and not let the cars get you down. If something goes wrong, you have to fix it before it goes bad, " Lister said.
Kim Jones from Grant City expressed the same sentiment as Lister in regards to keeping up with the historical vehicles.
"You're dealing with a 65-year-old car. They've all been in a luxury store at one time, but they're still 65-years-old. You can always expect problems with them," Jones said.
Jones was showing off his 1955 Ford Thunderbird and his 1963 Chevrolet Corvette. He said he is not looking to sell but rather take it out to shows and see what the community is doing with their vehicles.
"I enjoy just observing the rest of the crowd — the rest of the cars — and seeing and getting ideas of what might be something I would be after for the next collection or next start," Jones said.
The show showcased classic cars of all types as well as a section of more modern cars.