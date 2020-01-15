A new partnership in St. Joseph is hoping to bring benefits to the community of seniors and those living with disabilities.
Adam Stein, owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Stein & Summers Real Estate, and Kenton Randolph, owner of Randolph Seating and Mobility, recently announced their partnership and formation of Randolph Accessible Property Solutions.
The goal is to improve the real estate process and offer new tools to seniors and the disabled in St. Joseph.
Stein said eight months ago Randolph came to him with feedback given by his clients about wanting help with living situations.
“His clients continued to ask him about real estate, so we saw a need on how to help those clients,” Stein said.
Stein and Randolph share common goals of putting their clients first and helping them meet their goals as efficiently as possible.
Randolph has worked with seniors and the disabled for the past 20 years and recently received his real estate license to further educate and help his clients.
“With Adam’s team and myself I feel that we have a perfect combination to offer kind of a unique service that will be an advocate for our community,” Randolph said.
Randolph said the need for this service is shown by the growing senior population, with 10,000 baby boomers turning 65 every day for the next 20 years
“By the year 2030 there’s going to be more people 65 and older than there are children, and that’s kind of the first time in history in the United States,” Randolph said.
Randolph said offering an advocacy for individuals wanting to downsize or upgrade to a larger home and those living with assistive technology in their home is becoming more prevalent.
Overall, Stein and Randolph said they’ve received positive feedback from people in the community about their partnership because it’s becoming more known that that demographic needed to be better taken care of.
“Hopefully, others will achieve their goals faster in our presence than they would in our absence,” Stein said.