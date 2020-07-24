The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce are planning a shortened series of Parties on the Parkway events for the 2020 summer season.
Live music will be played and residents are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs and spread out on the spacious grounds. Food and drink will be available to purchase. No coolers allowed. Proceeds benefit Friends of the Park.
The schedule of concerts held along St. Joseph’s Parkway system is as follows:
-- Thursday, Aug. 13, 5 to 8 p.m. at Corby Grove by Corby Pond with the band Oxymoron.
-- Thursday, Aug. 27, 5 to 8 p.m. at Southwest Parkway and King Hill Drive near Benton High School with the band Soca Jukebox.
-- Thursday, Sept. 10, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Remington Nature Center alongside the Missouri River with the band Center Stage.
Parties on the Parkway is presented by Nodaway Valley Bank
Event procedures are as follows:
-- Hand sanitization and hand washing stations at every event.
-- It is at the discretion of each attendee if they would like to wear a face mask. Face masks will be available for guests that would like them.
-- Guests are asked to social distance and spread out at the event.
-- If you have recently traveled to a hot spot, are sick or have recently been exposed to COVID-19, please stay home.
-- Set up to avoid areas of congregating include touchless, multiple drink stations or bathrooms.
-- Staff will clean and disinfect commonly used items such as drink stations, etc. during events.