The first concert of St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce's Parties on the Parkway series kicks off Thursday, Aug. 13.
The concert is from 5 to 8 p.m. at Corby Grove by Corby Pond with the band Oxymoron. The concert series this year is shortened from the usual five to three dates.
Natalie Redmond, St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce vice president, said the outdoor concert series will look a little different this year compared to prior summers.
"The Parkway is a big area so we are encouraging social distancing, but we feel like it's still safe for people to come out and enjoy live music," Redmond said.
The Parkway covers 22 miles and the series will cover different areas, with the other locations near Benton High School and then along the river at Remington Nature Center.
Redmond said there were initial concerns about whether or not the series would happen this year with COVID-19.
"It was a really tough decision this year because we want to and have to be mindful of the safety of our residents, but we do feel like people can spread out and be safe and allow some normalcy," Redmond said.
Parties on the Parkway has happened every summer for the last 20 years and it's something many St. Joseph residents look forward to every year.
Residents are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chair to spread out, but no coolers are allowed.
There will be at least one food and drink vendor at the concerts, with proceeds benefiting Friends of the Park.
"You won't see your normal beer tent like you have in the past and we'll have some procedures in place for vendors, but we'll have plenty of hand-washing stations and have masks for those that want them," Redmond said.
Redmond said the Chamber isn't expecting the crowds that they've had in the past, but they're excited to still offer a fun and safe event for the community. The parkway series is presented by Nodaway Valley Bank. The next concert dates are Aug. 27 and Sept. 10.