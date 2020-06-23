Emergency repairs will close a section of southbound Interstate 29 in Andrew County this week.
After several attempts to temporarily repair the roadway, contractors from Capital Paving and Construction will close I-29 southbound just north of Hopkins Creek near mile marker 59 from 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, through 7 a.m. Thursday, June 25, to complete a concrete patch.
The closure will occur within the work zone of the Hopkins Creek and Route T bridge projects where traffic is being directed head-to-head in the northbound lanes.
During the closure, southbound traffic will be directed onto U.S. Route 59 at Exit 65 east onto U.S. Route 71, then south to reconnect with I-29. Motorists will not be able to access I-29 southbound at Route K/CC at Exit 60 and will need to use an alternate route.
The two bridge projects include the replacement of the north and southbound I-29 bridges over Hopkins Creek and rehabilitation of the north and southbound bridges over Route T.