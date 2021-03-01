Frederick Avenue is closed to through traffic from 18th Street to 20th Street due to city sewer repairs.
During an inspection, the city came across a void around a manhole on Frederick Road outside D&G Pub and Grub. The city was preparing to fix it, when freezing temperatures and winter weather delayed the project.
The city closed Frederick Avenue in preparation of the repairs but reopened the westbound lane when work couldn’t be done due to the weather.
But now that the weather is warm, both lanes are closed, forcing drivers to take detours. Westbound traffic has to take Union Street to 22nd Street to get back to Frederick. Eastbound traffic has to turn right on Howard Street then a left on 18th Street.
“Detour’s been going on for a better part of two weeks, because we found (the void) then we started looking at it, then we realized it wasn't the best thing to have people driving over, so we closed the roads,” said Andy Clements, the director of public works and transportation.
The city hopes to complete the project this week, as long as the weather is nice.
“The actual patching of the pavement is going to hold off until it's warm enough to do that, so we might maintain it with gravel utility patch until it warms up enough to make the repairs,” Clements said.
The city isn’t sure how much the repairs will cost because the extent of the damage isn’t known yet.
“We never know the parameters of the void until you actually dig it out,” Clements said. “I don't have a good number until we see how bad that is.”
A little more than $56,000 has been set aside for the repairs, but the city hopes it will be cheaper than that total.