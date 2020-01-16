Gov. Mike Parson is seeking to focus his attention on several key legislative and budget priorities this year, including an emphasis on assisting various programs in Northwest Missouri.
Parson spoke Thursday morning with News-Press NOW on those benchmarks mentioned during his annual State of the State address given to lawmakers one day earlier.
The upsurge of violent crime, most notably with homicides in Missouri's urban sectors that include the greater Kansas City area, will be receiving special notice from Parson. His proposal includes greater protection for crime witnesses and an uptick in provisions of mental health resources.
"It's an issue we've got to face," said Parson, acknowledging a scourge of the state's higher crime rates he wishes to eliminate. "We're going to do things for the witness protection program. We're going to do something on the mental health issues, (and) the social services side of it. And really target violent crime ... We've got to figure out how we're going to work together at the state and local levels."
On workforce development, Parson said the state has created 42,000 jobs in an apprenticeship program to help prepare for Missouri's future economic needs.
"We know the demand on that workforce is out there," he said. "We're really taking a whole different philosophy of how we're preparing that" that will center around forming a partnership between government and the private sector, he added.
"We're moving that needle quite a bit," he said of the initiative.
And flooding in Northwest Missouri is another matter that remains uppermost in the governor's list of concerns for state growth, with early predictions that the high waters could return this spring. He has budgeted for $4 million in disaster recovery funds.
"We've still got levees that haven't been prepared," Parson said. "You've got to have a little bit of savings account sometimes.
Infrastructure needs also remain prominent on the agenda, with the governor positing another $50 million for a transportation cost-share program that would aid bridge and highway projects. He has spent time reviewing success stories in that regard, including an autumn stopover in the Amazonia, Missouri, area touting bridge repairs along Interstate 29.