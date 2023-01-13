City officials are discussing whether to move forward with an estimated $8 million in improvements needed at the St. Joseph Aquatic Center. Much of the needed work is centered around the facility’s lap pool.
Central High School swim coaches Kassi Messerly, center, and Amanda Cook, right, talk with a swimmer during practice Wednesday at the Thomas Eagleton pool at Missouri Western State University.
Amanda Cook, assistant swim coach at Central High School, said she thinks the community can find a happy medium in developing pool facilities for competitive and recreational swimmers.
The public notice mentioned only five words — Aquatic Park lap pool project — but it was enough to pack the conference room with swimming coaches and parents of children who spend their spare time learning the finer points of the backstroke.
Word had leaked that the mayor and city council members were concerned about the escalating price tag for improvements to the Aquatic Park at Noyes and Messanie streets. Like a kid at a learn-to-swim lesson, these elected officials weren’t so sure about taking the plunge.
“I was a little worried they were going to be saying ‘splash park,’” said Tori Zieger, head coach of the Kansas City Swim Academy.
Instead of hearing the worst — that the council was pulling the plug on a complete overhaul of the Aquatic Park lap pool — Zieger and others in the swimming community heard a different message at the meeting.
If the city pulls back, it would be to do something more ambitious. Rather than sinking more than $8 million into an outdoor pool that’s open three months a year, there’s now talk of developing some kind of indoor swimming facility that would be open all year.
“I was very grateful that they were open and receptive to hearing us out,” said Amanda Cook, assistant swim coach at Central High School. “Whether it’s an indoor facility or an outdoor facility, there is definitely a need in the community.”
This week’s meeting injected some new momentum into a long-term discussion about what to do with aging pool infrastructure in the community. Both the Krug Pool on the city’s North End and the lap pool at the Aquatic Park date back to the 1950s. The city pool at Hyde Park on the South Side closed in 2014 and was replaced with a splash pad, which is a less costly option to maintain and operate.
The Thomas Eagleton Indoor Pool at Missouri Western State University, where Cook was helping lead Central’s swim team through practice on Wednesday night, was built in 1969 and almost closed in 2014. The YMCA, faced with mounting maintenance costs, closed its indoor pool in 2020.
“I really feel like an indoor facility that can be used year-round would be an asset to the community,” Cook said.
But the enthusiasm for an indoor pool will encounter a reality that vexed the YMCA a few years ago. These facilities are expensive to maintain, much less to build from scratch.
“I don’t think anyone would argue that from a use perspective and a convenience perspective, it would be nice to have an indoor facility,” said Chuck Kempf, the city’s parks director. “What everyone needs to understand is that the cost of building one is significantly higher.”
A new indoor pool was discussed when a project list was under development for the 2021 city parks tax. The estimated price tag of $25 million to $35 million made it a non-starter at the time.
The city instead pitched a half-cent, 10-year tax to spread $60 million around to various projects — parks, ballfields, the golf course, the Civic Arena and the ice arena — instead of devoting nearly half to just one project. As it stands, voters overwhelmingly approved a tax devoted primarily to existing infrastructure, including $7.7 million for the Aquatic Park to rebuild the lap pool and address some needs for the waterfall, playground equipment and filter system in the newer activity pool.
Estimates came in higher, at more than $8 million, which led to the council taking a pause and vowing to consider other options, whether that’s a new facility or a more temporary arrangement with Missouri Western and its pool. There was even some talk of looking at the now-closed YMCA facility. Kempf said he doesn’t think the delay on the lap pool project will impact the 2023 swim season because plans called for only the lazy river and the activity pool to open at the Aquatic Park this summer.
Zieger, whose academy includes St. Joseph swimmers who train in the city, said pools need to be seen less as a business and more as a service for the community. A larger pool, she said, would have the advantage of allowing several uses at once, from competitive swimmers to older adults taking water exercise classes.
“The biggest mistake, in my opinion, that communities make when building pools is to cut costs at the beginning of the project by opting to not build pools that meet the requirements of the sport of swimming,” she said. “It is the large swim meets hosted by swim teams that consistently bring in significant revenue.”
Kempf said the reality is few pools make money, so it becomes a difficult juggling act to find something that’s financially viable and meets the needs of competitive swimmers who want eight lanes and 12-month access along with members of the public who just want to take a dip on a hot summer day.
“The reality is you have to have a public swimming pool,” Kempf said. “We have to decide what’s the most practical solution. It’s going to be hard to please everybody.”
