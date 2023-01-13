Swim coaches

The public notice mentioned only five words — Aquatic Park lap pool project — but it was enough to pack the conference room with swimming coaches and parents of children who spend their spare time learning the finer points of the backstroke.

Word had leaked that the mayor and city council members were concerned about the escalating price tag for improvements to the Aquatic Park at Noyes and Messanie streets. Like a kid at a learn-to-swim lesson, these elected officials weren’t so sure about taking the plunge.

Greg Kozol can be reached at greg.kozol@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowKozol.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.