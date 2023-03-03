The weather this weekend will give residents the chance to get outside and enjoy what St. Joseph has to offer.
News-Press NOW Storm Tracker Mark Zinn said that temperatures this weekend will be mild and above average for this time of the year. Saturday's high is expected to be 55 degrees, and temperatures will rise to 67 degrees on Sunday before dropping back to 59 degrees on Monday.
Jessica Oshel, special event communications coordinator for the city's parks and recreation department, said people looking to get out and enjoy the weather have plenty of options to run or take pets on a walk.
"We have multiple paved hiking, and bike trails and those are always very busy and very popular. Those stretch from essentially Krug Park all the way down to Hyde Park," Oshel said. "They're really easy to access. There's lots of different places they can park and it's relatively safe. There's a lot of people walking ... it's easy, there's not a lot of hills."
Other options include the River Bluff Trails Park and various pickleball, tennis and basketball courts. There are spots for people who want to just get out of the house and those who want to challenge themselves.
"People who are just kind of wanting to get active, beginning the process, start with the paved urban hiking bike trails," Oshel said. "If you're wanting to challenge yourself a little bit more then I would recommend going up in the River Bluff Trails."
The River Bluff Trail Park will begin its first full year of service in May. The trail is not paved like others in the city but still offers pet-friendly options. This spring, there will be additions to the park.
"It will be completely full of different cross-country and flow trails and downhill trails that are both hiking and biking friendly," Oshel said. "That's something really exciting that people can look forward to and really enjoy it in all seasons."
There are scenic views for residents, one of which is the Riverfront Trail.
"If you're really wanting something that's very flat, that's just like, no challenge, very scenic. It's just a really good place to get outside," Oshel said.
For this weekend and down the road as spring approaches, keep an open mind for different ways to stay active.
"Don't be afraid to try something new. There's plenty of options, there's walking the dogs, hiking, biking, there's different trails," Oshel said. "If you don't want something that's a lot of walking but you still want to be active, pickleball is something that's very popular, it's easy to get into. You can have a lot of fun with that and it's a really good exercise."
Cold weather will return to the area on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a chance of snow late next week.
