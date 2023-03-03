River Bluff biking

Biking is one of the many options people can participate in during the favorable weather conditions this weekend. Residents have the opportunity to do so at the River Bluff Trails Park

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

The weather this weekend will give residents the chance to get outside and enjoy what St. Joseph has to offer.

News-Press NOW Storm Tracker Mark Zinn said that temperatures this weekend will be mild and above average for this time of the year. Saturday's high is expected to be 55 degrees, and temperatures will rise to 67 degrees on Sunday before dropping back to 59 degrees on Monday.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.