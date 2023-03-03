With a flick of the wrist, Lannie Reynolds extends her fishing line into the water at Krug Park lagoon. She waits patiently for what she hopes will be a first catch of the season.
"A guy yesterday got a couple," she said. "There's still a few in here."
If she goes home empty-handed on this warm afternoon in early March, there's a good reason. One month ago, as ice melted on the pond at Krug Park, conservation officials noticed something disturbing.
Dead fish. Not just a few of them, but hundreds. The Missouri Department of Conservation estimates that 400 to 500 fish, mostly trout but a few catfish, might have died in the lagoon.
Large fish kills aren't unusual, but they often are attributed to reduced oxygen levels in the water following certain weather conditions. There were no problems detected with the water quality this time, which led conservation officials to cut open some of the fish in order to find clues.
What they learned was that the culprit wasn't disease or poor water quality but possibly the well-intentioned kindness of strangers. Many of the dead fish had eaten cracked corn that most likely had been tossed into the lagoon for fish, ducks or even birds.
"That's about the only thing we can come back to on this," said Tori Mason, a fisheries management biologist at the conservation department. "It's kind of mind-boggling."
The conservation department stocked Krug lagoon with 1,200 trout in November, so it's believed that more than half survived for the catch-and-keep season that started in February. But to parks and conversation officials, the unusual fish kill illustrates the dangers of feeding fish and ducks at Krug and other ponds in the city limits.
"I don't think anybody that does any of the feeding is intending to be harmful," said Chuck Kempf, the city parks director. "We're just trying to make people understand so that they help us take care of the wildlife."
Cracked corn, similar to a type of seed corn, can harm the fish, Kempf said. The same goes for bread crumbs that are often fed to the ducks.
"If there's some nasty looking things floating on the surface, a lot of times that's from the remnants of bread that gets dumped in there," Kempf said. "A lot of times people don't throw in a handful of bread. They throw in a basket of bread."
The city has dispensers at the edge of the pond that provide animal-safe pellets for 25 cents. Kempf said the public also can give the fish canned corn or peas, which are safer than cracked corn or bread.
"Try to avoid the bread for the ducks," Kempf said. "I know that they like it and they'll tell you they like it, but it's not good for their long-term health."
Mason said it's best to throw nothing into the lake or pond.
"The fish will do fine without supplemental feeding," he said. "Leave the fish feeding to us."
