Fishing at Krug

Lannie Reynolds fishes for trout at Krug Park as other part visitors feed the ducks in the background.

 Greg Kozol | News-Press NOW

With a flick of the wrist, Lannie Reynolds extends her fishing line into the water at Krug Park lagoon. She waits patiently for what she hopes will be a first catch of the season.

"A guy yesterday got a couple," she said. "There's still a few in here."

