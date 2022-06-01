Summer swimming lessons are likely to be offered through the St. Joseph Parks Department for the first time in several years.
The summer of 2018 was the last time the department had lessons at the city pools. St. Joseph Parks Director Chuck Kempf said the department will look at an announcement after lifeguard training and the opening of its pools this weekend.
Issues such as the pandemic, staffing and the closure of the lap pool at the St. Joseph Aquatic Park have kept lessons from happening for the last few summers. Kempf said it's a big hole they are looking to fill.
"We need to offer them (swim classes) in the summertime," Kempf said. "The level of swimmer has really dropped off the last few years as has the number of swimmers, which is concerning for a lot of reasons, obviously just basic life safety reasons. We want people to know how to swim and deal with the water."
The parks department offers swim classes in other seasons at the indoor pool at Missouri Western State University, but attendance is expected to be strong this summer as in the past the program had a waiting list.
Kempf said tentative plans are for the program to last about four weeks and take place at the Krug Pool
"We're pretty positive that this will be well received. Our swim lessons historically did really well. When we offered them, they were popular," Kempf said.
While the swim lessons will help kids get more acclimated to the water, Kempf said the hope is it also will increase the pool of lifeguards for future swim seasons.
An official announcement regarding the swim classes will be made on the parks department's social media.
