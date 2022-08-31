A lifeguard watches over the St. Joseph Aquatic Park in a file photo. Over the last few years, the pools in town have seen a decrease in workers and swimmers, but this year, the number of visitors saw a jump.
After several slow seasons for local aquatic facilities, community pools made a splash this summer, seeing an influx of lifeguards and guests.
Between the Aquatic Park and the Krug Pool, St. Joseph Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities had about 40 lifeguards and nearly 12,000 visitors throughout the summer.
The Aquatic Park had just under 10,000 people in attendance, meaning it averaged 136 people a day out of its 72 operating days. Krug Park pool had about 2,030 people in attendance this summer, averaging 50 people a day out of its 40 operating days.
Chuck Kempf, parks director, said it was great to see so many people out and utilizing the facilities again this year.
“We had a better year in general. The numbers were better. We had more lifeguards. The thing that we noticed this year is that the age of the lifeguards tended to be younger. We did have a younger group of people, which probably I would say the challenge with is obviously the training and the experience that we're trying to get them in order,” Kempf said.
In recent years, a lifeguard shortage has been a concern locally, but the parks department had a great group of workers this year, Kempf said. He added he believes both the hard work of promoting the pools and the great staff played a role in the final numbers for the summer.
“It's really critical for us to have good, willing, reliable people in the summer. They're performing significant work that's important to the community to have the parks maintained in the ball fields and the golf course and the swimming pools and all of that staff. And if we don't have a good, healthy quality inventory of people that are willing to do those jobs, it affects the services that we're able to provide,” Kempf said.
Kempf said the department is hoping to open the lap pool back open in 2023, meaning they’re expecting more visitors, and in turn, more lifeguards.
“The need for lifeguards will increase. And we really want to have a healthy group of people that are returning from one year to the next to help facilitate that process when we really need the extra lifeguards. So we're hoping to build on our good fortune this year. And hopefully, a lot of those young people will be back for that for the 2023 season,” Kempf said.
