Local pool (copy)

A lifeguard watches over the St. Joseph Aquatic Park in a file photo. Over the last few years, the pools in town have seen a decrease in workers and swimmers, but this year, the number of visitors saw a jump.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

After several slow seasons for local aquatic facilities, community pools made a splash this summer, seeing an influx of lifeguards and guests.

Between the Aquatic Park and the Krug Pool, St. Joseph Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities had about 40 lifeguards and nearly 12,000 visitors throughout the summer.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.