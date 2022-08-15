For St. Joseph residents who hold fond memories of Lake Contrary, its current low water level brings disappointment.
The lake currently barely resembles a lake at all, as the silt has come in and birds fly around aimlessly looking for water.
The issue is Lake Contrary is an oxbow lake, which means it does not have a consistent stream or water source moving in. It feeds off of wells and tributaries located off the Missouri River, but the river level overall has been low. With that, the lake has slowly lost water depth over the last several years.
The Lake Contrary Development Association is hosting a car show and fundraiser Sept. 3 in hopes to try to raise money to assist with the addition of pumps that would help maintain the water. This is an initiative that goes hand in hand with the county's efforts to look at options to dredge the lake and remove the silt.
Ethel Catron, president of the association, said the lake serves a critical purpose in need of recreation locally, and families miss being able to enjoy the lake.
"I think it's an untapped treasure. I also think that it's not inside the city ... we're right outside the city limits, but it benefits the city just as much as it benefits the county, but the city is not willing to give any funds for that, and that's something I am hoping I can change," Catron said.
Catron also said she feels the lake needs to be dredged and at a water capacity to ensure it can handle water if river values go up and a potential flooding situation is on the horizon.
"With the silt build-up and sudden influx, it would be almost the same as a levee breach, the people on the south shore and the people here on the north shore could get water in their yards, in their houses, you know, we could get flooded out," Catron said.
Alice Deatherage, a Lake Contrary resident, remembers just a couple of years ago catching fish with her family in the lake just a couple of years ago. She said she knows the lake won't be at its glory at the turn of the century, but she knows the lake has a high demand.
"So many times you say Lake Contrary and people go 'Uhh', but it's a beautiful lake when there is water in it, and it's the only place people can come ... if you come down here to the park on weekends and the evenings you'll find people picnicking," she said.
