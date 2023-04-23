Construction repairs begin at Bode Sports Complex

Several basketball goals lay on their sides in preparation for Lee Grover Construction's renovation of the Bode Sports Complex's courts.

 Daniel Slaybaugh | News-Press NOW

Areas around the Bode Sports Complex are undergoing a spring spruce-up.

Crews from Lee Grover Construction are refurbishing the basketball and pickleball courts and installing a new futsal arena.

Daniel Slaybaugh can be reached at daniel.slaybaugh@newspressnow.com.

