In just a few short weeks, St. Joseph residents will begin to feel the holiday magic thanks to the return of a couple of popular light displays.
During the winter holiday season, the 165-acre Krug Park transforms into the drive-thru light display of Holiday Park, a tradition that began back in 1981. Maintenance crews already have started efforts to create the winter wonderland.
“It takes quite a while,” said Jessica Oshel, special event communications coordinator with the city's parks, recreation & civic facilities department. “It's about two months of work. Our maintenance crews do most of the work, funded by the East Hills Optimist Club. They have a process down and are really good at teaming up and working together.”
There are various displays for people to enjoy from the comfort of their vehicles.
“People are able to stay in their cars, loop around the parks and see all of the different displays,” Oshel said. “There is also Santa Claus at the very top of Holiday Park on Fridays and Saturdays starting at 6 p.m. and typically ending at 8 p.m., all the way up until Christmas Eve.”
If weather permits, live carolers will perform at the nativity scene at Holiday Park beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Visitors can also stop at the top of the park to purchase snacks throughout the holiday season.
“There will be funnel cakes, hot chocolate, all of those fun types of things will also be up there as well,” Oshel said. “People who stop to see Santa, or if you don't want to stop, you can get their food at the top and finish driving through the park.”
Work also is getting underway on the South Pole, another drive-thru holiday light display at Hyde Park.
Both parks will host the start of the holiday season with lighting ceremonies on Friday, Nov. 25. Holiday Park’s ceremony starts at 6 p.m., and the South Pole’s ceremony is at 7 p.m.
While the parks include lighting displays from past years, both will feature some new additions, Oshel said.
“There will be some new displays at both parks this year so, that'll be fun for people to keep their eyes open,” Oshel said. “There'll be some around the tunnel and then again at the castle. I think there's three to four new displays at each park.”
Oshel said this is a tradition the entire community takes pride in.
“It is something that everybody looks forward to, not just community members, but people outside of the community and outside of this day,” Oshel said. “It's something that is widely talked about and people always looked forward to. It's something that St. Joe's really proud of.”
Both Holiday Park and the South Pole will be open through the new year.
