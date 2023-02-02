River Bluff dirt track

The parks department is putting the finishing touches on projects at the River Bluff Trails, with even more features on the way that will be ready by summer.

Lee Clark, the trail maintenance supervisor, said the final touches have been made on the trails and contractors are working to add more features to Wyeth Hill Park, which will be open by May.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.