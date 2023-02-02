The parks department is putting the finishing touches on projects at the River Bluff Trails, with even more features on the way that will be ready by summer.
Lee Clark, the trail maintenance supervisor, said the final touches have been made on the trails and contractors are working to add more features to Wyeth Hill Park, which will be open by May.
“We had some additional multi-use trails added to Wyeth Hill,” Clark said. “So now we’re up to about 2 1/2 miles in multi-use trails on the Wyeth Hill side and we’re putting focus on the skills park, which people will be very excited for come summer.”
The skills park at Wyeth is being renovated to have different features, including serpentines and drop zones ranging from beginner-level to advanced.
“One of the cool things about this is that it gives people of all skill levels the opportunity to enjoy these new elements,” Clark said. “The drop zone will allow people to interact with all the drop features and progress from beginner level stuff to intermediate all the way to advance level. Of course, in the process of building all of this, we discovered more improvements that need to be added along the way.”
With all of the new details being added to River Bluff, contractors are now planning to widen and add gravel to the trails to assist first responders with easier access to areas.
“This is one of the most important details we want to have completed very soon,” Clark said. “We want to make sure our first responders have access to a lot of the new stuff. We need them to be able to have access into areas that currently they can only access on foot. This would allow them to go in on their six-wheel drive UTV and get someone out a lot safer than it would be to do so on foot.”
Contractors are planning to block off access to these trails in the upcoming weeks so they can begin working on its expansion before opening up to the public.
Chuck Kempf, St. Joseph parks director, said these new developments are going to bring a lot of tourists to the area.
“The creativity of our contractors has really grown over the years,” he said. “Some of the things they were able to do have really added so much to the park and it’s going to have quite an impact on the recreational tourism. They’re continuously developing things at the trails that no one else in the region has, and we want people from out of town to come and enjoy the park.”
In relation to the new skills track, there is also a dirt pump track for the community to practice on and improve their skills.
“It’s a little more of a controlled environment than being out on the mountain bike trails in the forested areas,” Kempf said. “It’s perfect for learning how to ride a mountain bike or freshening up your skills. People are going to love it.”
