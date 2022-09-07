City leaders have said the River Bluff Trails Park has already been a massive success, and it couldn't have happened without the visionary of Bob Simpson, who was a local businessman and tourism advocate.
It had always been Simpson's passion to showcase the roaming hills and bluffs along the river and preserve the national trails, which is why city leaders named the more than $2 million pedestrian bridge that connects the trails in the bluff the Bob Simpson Bridge in his honor.
Many community leaders and members of Simpson's family gathered for a ceremonial ribbon-cutting Wednesday afternoon to honor the dedication and addition of a plaque donated by Simpson's family.
Stacey Hill, Simpson's daughter, traveled to St. Joseph today for the dedication and said she knew her dad always had a passion for the outdoors and the parks that St. Joseph had to offer. She said this dedication was special, and Simpson, who died in December 2020, would love to see the beauty of the trail that has already been enjoyed by many in the first summer open.
"I think that he would be really excited about families and people getting together to run and bike and walk and experience St Joseph, and to do it in such a historically significant area would have been a dream come true for him," Hill said.
Marci Bennett, executive director for the St. Joseph Community Visitor Bureau, said the bluffs have become extremely popular for those around the region and the community has seen the impact the park can provide.
"I have never seen so many cars going by with bike racks," Bennett said. "We're pulling in tourism from all over the region: Kansas City, Omaha, further places ... they're coming up here for the weekend, riding the trails, eating in our restaurants, staying in our hotels and buying gas."
