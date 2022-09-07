bridge

Mayor John Josendale provides remarks on the Bob Simpson Bridge Wednesday afternoon.

City leaders have said the River Bluff Trails Park has already been a massive success, and it couldn't have happened without the visionary of Bob Simpson, who was a local businessman and tourism advocate. 

It had always been Simpson's passion to showcase the roaming hills and bluffs along the river and preserve the national trails, which is why city leaders named the more than $2 million pedestrian bridge that connects the trails in the bluff the Bob Simpson Bridge in his honor.

