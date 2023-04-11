170827_rockinriver_ray (copy) (copy)

A previous Parties on the Parkway event took place along the riverfront next to the Remington Nature Center. This year's series kicks off on May 11.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

This year's lineup for the Parties on the Parkway season has been announced. 

The annual summer concert series welcomes residents to a series of locations along St. Joseph’s Parkway System to enjoy food, drinks and live music.

