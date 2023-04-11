top story Parties on the Parkway shows set News-Press NOW Apr 11, 2023 Apr 11, 2023 Updated 7 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A previous Parties on the Parkway event took place along the riverfront next to the Remington Nature Center. This year's series kicks off on May 11. File photo | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This year's lineup for the Parties on the Parkway season has been announced. The annual summer concert series welcomes residents to a series of locations along St. Joseph’s Parkway System to enjoy food, drinks and live music.The events are on the second Thursday of the month, and pets are welcome. A balloon artist will be available at each event, as will an ice cream truck.Band suggestions were taken from the public and the lineup is:-- 5 to 8 p.m. May 11, Southwest Parkway and King Hill Drive: The Matchsellers, bluegrass-- 5 to 8 p.m. June 8, Southwest Parkway and 28th Street: Yachtly Groove, island rock and disco-- 5 to 8 p.m. July 13, S.W. Noyes and Messanie, Parkway A: Jason and Brandon Duo, pop variety -- 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 10, Northside Complex: Run With It, rock-- 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 14, Remington Nature Center: Vigil Annie, countryAdmission is free but some food and beverage vendors are cash only. The series is hosted by the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and the City of St. Joseph.The presenting sponsor is Nodaway Valley Bank. The entertainment sponsor is Altec Industries Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Music Food Gastronomy Enology × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +2 National News Tribes want US protection for areas next to the Grand Canyon Sports Steve Murdock, Texas scholar who headed Census Bureau, dies +10 Sports In Colorado River talks, still no agreement about water cuts More Regional News → National News +3 World News Airstrikes on Myanmar village feared to have killed 100 +2 Sports US official: Top Biden aide holds call with MBS on Yemen war +2 Sports Ex-firefighter gets prison for Jan. 6 extinguisher attack More National News → 1:01 Staying Warm and Windy 2 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
