New Hyde Park bridge to be complete by festival

A staple of South Side St. Joseph is getting a facelift.
Hyde Park’s iconic bridge, which was constructed in the 1940s, is getting replaced by a new, self-supporting overpass. Construction of the bridge is scheduled to be completed ahead of the annual South Side Fall Festival next month.
The reconstruction is part of the city’s Bonds for Bridges program that funded improvements to structures on Gene Field Road and Lovers Lane.
The classic South Side bridge and already is missed by many but an overhaul was necessary, officials said.
“People love that bridge,” said Jeff Atkins, the city’s assistant parks director. “There’s a lot of sentiments involved with it. I understand it, I grew up in the south end myself. I crossed that bridge many, many times. But it was just worn out.”
The new bridge construction has been going on for a few weeks. While the old bridge was suspension built with cables atop the surface, the new one is self-supporting.
However, that doesn’t mean the past won’t be honored with the new bridge.
“Just to pay homage to the bridge that had been here since the 1940s, the decision was made to go ahead and install the towers and cables,” Atkins said. “We could’ve put a new, modern bridge here that looked nothing like the old one, but the city chose to spend the extra money to add the cables and tower just to make it look like the old bridge.”
A driving force in getting the construction finished is the South Side Fall Festival, which is set for Sept. 16 to 18 at Hyde Park. The builders say the bridge will be complete in time.
“That was one of the requests we had,” Atkins said. “We asked them if they couldn’t be done before the festival, wait until afterward to start. They assured us that they would be out of the way by the festival.”
