The city-owned Fairview Golf Course already has a limited budget, but throw in a delayed project, and it becomes much harder to compete with the private courses in town.
While Fairview is the only public course in town, it still has to compete with the St. Joseph Country Club, Moila Country Club and nearby public courses in other communities. A handful of years ago, Fairview relied heavily on city money to stay afloat. But the COVID-19 pandemic bucked that trend.
The pandemic created an explosion in the sport. People who had never played golf stepped foot on a course just to get out of the house. This brought significantly more revenue to Fairview, which means less money coming from the city’s general fund.
“We have done pretty well financially the last two or three years,” said Parks Director Chuck Kempf. “We still are subsidized to some level by the city, but it's much less than it was a few years ago.”
Although Fairview has seen an increase in golfers, the St. Joseph Country Club and Moila both recently renovated their courses and clubhouses, leaving the only public golf facility in town looking a little downtrodden.
The most pressing concern is the silted ponds and poor irrigation system.
“There is a tremendous amount of stormwater that enters this golf course from the north,” Kempf said. “It travels with a lot of debris and trash and just all kinds of material and that's why the ponds silt in so quickly.”
The city had planned to spend about $1.25 million from the parks tax this offseason to fix the water situation at the course, but then the Federal Emergency Management Agency came out with new flood maps, delaying the project.
The new flood maps require the city to submit extensive documentation about the project to ensure it won’t affect the current flood levels. Kempf said they won’t be able to start the project until next year. The work will either keep the ponds, create a moving stream or flow the water underground through pipes.
In the meantime, Fairview has to stay competitive in other ways, like cheaper rates or the course's long-standing history in town.
“It's a challenging course, but it's a fun course to golf,” said Duane Kimble, a marshal at Fairview. “It's been here a long time and because of its familiarity with a lot of golfers, I think they enjoy that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.