The stage is being set for spooky season with a special movie event at Krug Park at the end of this month.
“After Dark in the Park” will take place on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 30. It will include a costume contest divided into age groups with prizes along with snacks and refreshments followed by a movie. The event is a partnership involving the St. Joseph Parks Department, Friends of Krug Park, the St. Joseph Public Library and Captain 16mm Summer Cinema.
“Movie admission is free and we’ll have popcorn and pop for a dollar apiece as a fundraiser for Friends of Krug Park,” said Terry Turbak, chairperson of the group. “We just want to make things easy for families to get out and enjoy the park without having to spend a lot of money.”
Turbak said Friends of Krug is aiming to redevelop the park through fundraising events so it can be a place where families continue to create memories.
“So many people have many wonderful memories of their own childhoods here and they remember this like their backyard,” she said. “We want to have that kind of atmosphere for the kids that are growing up now. We want them to have those memories as well so the more events that we can promote, the longer that legacy continues.”
Friends of Krug and other organizations also are helping city officials design new plans that will be implemented with parks tax money.
Turbak said the event is accessible to everyone in the community.
“We will have availability for handicapped parking in the lily pond parking lot and we will have transportation from there to the drop-off area at the stage,” she said. “If you have handicapped people in your family or people with disabilities, we want to accommodate them also.”
The movie that will be playing isn’t being revealed yet, but it will start at 8 p.m. on Sept. 30. Those wanting to participate in the costume contest should be there by 7 p.m.
