With summer school ending last Thursday, many parents are searching for ways to keep their children active, and local parks are offering solutions.
Parks have always had picnic tables and playgrounds to cure potential boredom, but new programs, like Parks Passports, are creating different ways to enjoy the summer sun.
Jessica Oshel, the special events and communication coordinator for St. Joseph Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities, said she is excited to see people get involved.
“There’s two different things within Parks Passports. So there’s the playground portion, and then there’s the Park Challenge portion,” she said. “The Park Challenge is a little bit better for your older kids who don’t want to play at the playgrounds. And that’s just a way to see the different parks that don’t have playgrounds. There’s different challenges like building your own kite or having a picnic or reading a book at a sitting park.”
The parks department is also looking to the weeks ahead as they celebrate National Parks and Recreation Month in July with youth sports camps, tours of the Missouri Theater and scavenger hunts at the Remington Nature Center.
“We do have youth tennis camp coming up in July, and that’s for ages 5 to 13 and that will be for a one week, 45-minute sessions each day,” Oshel said. “It’ll be in the morning and people can register and find that information online, and then we do have youth golf lessons. They can find that information on the Fairview Golf Course website and on Facebook and then watch our Facebook page, Instagram and Twitter just to see the different options that we’ll have during National Parks and Recreation Month because every facility will have everything new and exciting happening in that month as well.”
Krug, Hyde and Bartlett parks are open to the public, as well as the Liberty Oak Splash Pad at Hyde Park, which operates from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
