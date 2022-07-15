Many local facilities are hosting special events in honor of National Parks and Recreation Month.
St. Joseph Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities is promoting and featuring facilities to encourage community residents to check out the activities. The facilities featured next week are the St. Joseph REC Center, the Remington Nature Center and the Missouri Theater, which will all be open to the public for festivities.
Jessica Oshel, the special events and communications coordinator, said these facilities will be promoted first via social media. Each of these facilities will have its own unique activity where families and the public can participate.
"On Wednesday and Thursday, the Missouri Theater is going to be hosting free tours and those are going to be about two hours long and you're going to get a full walk-through of the theater," Oshel said. "You're going to get the history. You're going to be able to see all of the different lights, the different architecture."
Those that would like to tour can go from 10 a.m. until noon on Wednesday and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday. Admission to get in is free of charge.
Remington Nature Center has two activities going on next week.
"All week long there is going to be doing a scavenger hunt. And that's what that comes with admission. ... They do a fish feeding and that's completely free with your admission as well," Oshel said.
On Saturday, the Nature Center also will do a make-and-take craft that is included with admission.
The REC Center is also offering activities to the public throughout the week.
"Monday, Wednesday, Friday, you can walk the track for free. On Tuesday, Thursday, they've got different shakes and smoothies that are healthy and they'll be offering a dollar off of those," Oshel said. "And they've got some new flavors that they're excited for people to try as well."
The entire week at the REC center, if you've got a full facility pass, you can also bring a guest and they can get a free facility pass for that day as well.
Moving forward, there are other activities that residents can look forward to.
"We've got adult slope softball leagues that will be kicking off for fall and registration for that is open now. There is men's and coeds' for that," Oshel said.
Registration closes Aug. 3 and people can register online or in person.
