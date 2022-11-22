KRUG PARK

The St. Joseph parks department wants to move the bathrooms and concessions out from under the Krug Park amphitheater as part of a $13 million renovation project.

 Quinn Ritzdorf | News-Press NOW

Planning work on a $13 million renovation at Krug Park is expected to start next month, making it the most expensive project from the recently passed parks tax.

The project includes improvements to the amphitheater, the children’s circus and the castle.

Quinn Ritzdorf can be reached at quinn.ritzdorf@newspressnow.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.