Planning work on a $13 million renovation at Krug Park is expected to start next month, making it the most expensive project from the recently passed parks tax.
The project includes improvements to the amphitheater, the children’s circus and the castle.
For the amphitheater, the goal is to bring it back to working condition so it can host local performances, something that hasn’t been able to happen for more than a decade. This involves infrastructure repairs, like ensuring there’s access to water, electricity and sound.
The parks department also wants to reconfigure the amphitheater and bring the restrooms and concessions out from under the stage.
“We want to be able to have small to midsize events,” said Parks Director Chuck Kempf. “The consultant came in and I think they said maybe around 7,500 (audience members) would kind of be a maximum. That's still a pretty good show.”
The Friends of Krug Park group agrees with the improvements but sees the amphitheater as more of a small, community venue.
“What Friends of Krug Park envisions goes right along the lines of the feasibility study that was done a couple of years ago — events that are free to the public that don't close the park to the public,” said Terry Turbak, the founder of Friends of Krug Park. “For example, Shakespeare in the park, movie night, local concerts, festivals, things like that.”
Similar improvements need to be done to the children’s circus area and the castle. Kempf envisions the space would be great for events but said it needs basic necessities, including ADA accessibility.
“We want to get it back to where it can be used for daily use but also maybe be able to be used for event space,” Kempf said. “If somebody wants to reserve it to have a wedding or to have a reunion, we would like to make it versatile to where it can be used for some events.”
The St. Joseph City Council agreed to bond some of the parks tax projects, which allows the big ones like Krug Park and the Aquatic Park to be completed sooner rather than later.
“If we would have waited, a lot of these projects, especially these big ones, Krug Park and the Aquatic Park, would have had to wait until there was money in the bank to where we could actually afford to do them based on the sales tax receipts but bonding them expedites the projects.”
The council is expected to select a criteria consultant in the next month who will help determine the scope of the project and gather public input through meetings. Kempf said he hopes to start the design and engineering phase by next fall.
“It's a pretty complicated project,” Kempf said. “There's a lot of people that want to have some input. We want to make sure we address all the issues that there are. We want to do it right.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.