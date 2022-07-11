The city has made steady progress in the removal of infected ash borer trees in hopes of sprucing up the community.
The project along Noyes Boulevard began in April after the city matched the $10,000 TRIM Grant from the Missouri Department of Conservation. The job has been undertaken by Saw Tree Company.
“The company has currently cut down 14 of those 37 trees, and they will be removing the rest of those over the next probably two or three months,” said Chuck Kempf, the city’s parks director. “They have other work that they do as well, but they’re fitting our removal into their schedule and hopefully they’ll be done sometime this fall.”
Partial street closures will take place over the next few months as the company continues to cut down trees that were destroyed by invasive emerald ash borer beetles, but no major shutdowns are expected.
“They get a street closed down or part of a street closed down, drop a tree and then they try and get out and get whatever part of the tree is in the street,” Kempf said. “Sometimes it’s the whole tree. Sometimes it’s just part, but they get it cut back so that they can get the street reopened as quickly as possible. I don’t expect there to be any street closures that would last for more than a few hours at a time. We’re not going to close down Noyes Boulevard for two or three days or a week.”
The parks department hopes to restore the tree canopy following the removal but is expecting the process to take several years as they seek additional funding and donations.
These tree funds will be handled carefully as the city remains cautious about what will be planted in the future
“We’ll probably have a mixture. We’ll probably put in some oak and some maple and maybe two or three other different species to mix it up a little bit,” Kempf said. “We’re hopefully putting in things that will stay healthy and that don’t create too much of a problem.”
The city hopes the beautification efforts promote the health of the community and create a safer environment for those that enjoy nature.
