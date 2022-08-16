Dead fish litter the water's surface Tuesday at Sugar Lake. Water levels at Bean and Sugar lakes are only around 2 feet deep, said Fisheries Management Biologist Eric Dennis of the Missouri Conservation Department.
Lake Contrary has received a lot of attention for its extremely low water levels, and now Sugar and Bean lakes are seeing the same struggle.
While not quite as low as Lake Contrary was around late March and April, the other two lakes' levels are down to around 2 or 3 feet.
Extreme changes in water levels are expected with oxbow lakes, said Fisheries Management Biologist Eric Dennis of the Missouri Conservation Department.
"It is just the nature ... of the oxbow lake is that it rises and falls with the levels of the Missouri River," he said. "Right now, the Missouri River is extremely low we've had, we're kind of in a drought around here right now, so the water levels of all of our oxbow lakes are extremely low."
Buchanan County Commissioner Ron Hook remains hopeful the lakes can be saved.
"I've always thought that Buchanan County, the size it is with the city of St. Joseph, should always have a viable recreational lake and it's, it's been a long time that the lakes looked at this kind of shape," Hook said. "We're going to do what we can to try to get something going to where we can go down and recreate it."
Assistance is being sought from the state, particularly since Sugar Lake includes Lewis and Clark State Park within its area. Local advocates, like Hook, are pursuing funds for Lake Contrary first, and then hope to repeat the process for Sugar Lake.
"I think once we get through one, then step to the next one, we'll know all the all the right things to say and write down," he said. "It's a matter of contracting with a lot of farmers. And farmers have got to be involved, too, because that silt that we removed will go on their farmlands and so, we've got to get agreements with them and permission."
While not ruling it out entirely, Dennis said getting funds to dredge an oxbow lake is unlikely.
"You could spend millions and millions of dollars dredging out a lake or an oxbow lake along the Missouri River, and then the next month or the next day, you could have a major flood come in and fill it right back up."
There was a fish kill over the weekend involving around 40,000 dead fish at Sugar Lake and 25,000 at Bean Lake, but almost all the fish that died were Asian Carp, Dennis said.
