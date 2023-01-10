Water park

The St. Joseph Aquatic Park sits empty on a cold January afternoon. The city council postponed a resolution for significant improvements at the facility in order to weigh other options for swimming in St. Joseph.

 Greg Kozol | News-Press NOW

The calendar says January, but that didn't stop city officials from debating the future of municipal pools in St. Joseph.

The St. Joseph City Council held a work session Tuesday devoted to the Aquatic Park, a facility that hasn't fully opened since before the pandemic. The Aquatic Park was supposed to receive $7.7 million in upgrades, much of it for the lap pool that dates to 1955, but rising costs are causing city officials to consider other options.

