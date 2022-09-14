Three local softball greats have received special recognition at the Bill McKinney Softball Complex.

The St. Joseph City Council and Parks and Recreation Board have renamed three fields at the complex at Heritage Park in honor of fast-pitch softball athletes Dave Polsky, Fred Hoffman and Ken Christgen.

