Three local softball greats have received special recognition at the Bill McKinney Softball Complex.
The St. Joseph City Council and Parks and Recreation Board have renamed three fields at the complex at Heritage Park in honor of fast-pitch softball athletes Dave Polsky, Fred Hoffman and Ken Christgen.
Parks Director Chuck Kempf emphasized the success and dedication each athlete contributed to softball and the city of St. Joseph.
“Dave was a longtime fast-pitch softball player, coached teams, sponsored teams and was also involved in city government,” Kempf said. “Dave was a city councilperson for more than one term, and he was also the mayor for one term.”
Kempf said Polsky was very engaged in the public participation in St. Joseph and was a well-known civic leader.
“He was also well known in the world of fast-pitch softball and really just in sports in general. Dave was a sportsman. Fast pitch was probably one of his top sports, but he also played basketball until his death, and he was very active.”
Hoffman, another notable athlete, also was recognized.
“Fred was the longtime (American Softball Association) director for the state of Missouri and was a national figure in the sport of fast-pitch softball,” Kempf said. “He was very well known. He kind of brought St. Joseph fast-pitch softball into prominence.
Kempf said there was a softball field named after Hoffman in St. Joseph until it was replaced with a recreational center.
“When the REC Center was built, it took the place of that softball field and we probably didn't do a very good job at the time of trying to find something else to put Fred's name on,” Kempf said.
Another field was dedicated to Christgen.
“Ken Christgen was a local advocate for men's fast-pitch softball,” Kempf said. “He sponsored multiple teams and had very high-performing teams with Walnut Woods that went to the national championships."
Christgen also was associated with a fast-pitch softball field that no longer exists, Kempf said.
“He was involved heavily in Walnut Park, which no longer exists anymore,” Kempf said. “It was torn down a few years ago but it was a very famous fas-pitch softball field in St. Joseph and in the area.”
Kempf said the decision to name the fields after the three athletes was based on suggestions from the community.
“They were great suggestions, all three of them,” Kempf said. “If you're going to name things after people, you want it to really be people that not only did what they did but impacted other people. There's no question that all three of those people had an impact on others. They made a difference in the things that they were involved in, not only in fast-pitch softball but in their communities.”
While fast-pitch softball is rich in the history of St. Joseph, Kempf said there has been a dramatic decrease in interest in the sport in recent years.
“Even as short as five to seven years ago, we had well over 100 teams still playing,” Kempf said. “The numbers have dropped off pretty dramatically and pretty quickly. However, there's a lot of other activities that are starting to take the place of some of the traditional sports. There's a lot more people running, riding bikes, playing disc golf, playing pickleball. Those are the things that have kind of taken the place of the more traditional activities.”
Even with the decline in softball leagues in St. Joseph, Kempf said there are typically between 30 and 40 teams in the men's and co-ed leagues
The recognition of the three athletes can be seen on fields two, three and four at the Bill McKinney Softball Complex at Heritage Park.
