St. Joseph’s appearance has long been a stain on the community, but grassroots cleanup groups are trying to change that.
The city’s poor appearance has consistently been in the top 5 concerns among residents for the last handful of years, according to past Community Alliance surveys. The response has been occasional individual efforts to clean up a neighborhood street.
But most residents weren’t sure what to do and where to start. That’s when Friends of Krug Park stepped in.
“I think we kickstarted some things and I think we showed that you as a citizen can just get up and go do it,” said Terry Turbak, the organizer of Friends of Krug Park and Beautify St. Joseph. “It doesn't take a big lot of organization or a lot of effort if you just pick up where you're at.”
Turbak began Friends of Krug Park to improve and clean up one of St. Joseph’s gems. Quickly other groups followed suit. All it took was some coordinated effort through a Facebook group, and now there are a number replicating her playbook.
“One of the biggest complaints I hear about St. Joe is that it looks dirty, trash all over the place,” said Donovan Nelson, the organizer of Pick It Up St. Joe. “People want to do something. It's amazing the response that we've gotten. It's been overwhelming.”
Organizations are now networking to create larger cleanup events. Friends of Krug Park partnered with Youth Alliance to paint railings at the park, and Central High School football players recently volunteered with Beautify St. Joseph to help pick up trash in preparation for the Juneteenth festivities.
“It's things that people have done on their own, walking their neighborhood for years, but there's been a concentrated effort to network with each other, work together and try and improve those things,” said City Councilman Madison Davis.
City Councilman Mike Grimm said the best way to bring change is through grassroots efforts.
“It's fantastic because the cleanup is going to start at the grassroots level,” he said. “The city council can approve programs and approve money to help out these grassroots efforts. But that's where it all begins and that's who's really going to clean up the city.”
Turbak said the rise in grassroots efforts has left a noticeable difference on the city’s appearance.
“I hear a lot of people talking about how much better it looks and how enthused they are about the people that are getting involved,” Turbak said. “They're so thankful for the movement that they're seeing and the changes that they're seeing. People are starting to feel like there is something they can do.”
