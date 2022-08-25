civic arena

Construction workers repave sidewalks outside the Civic Arena. The cost of the project is close to $218,000

 Clayton Anderson | News-Press NOW

Civic Arena will be on the collegiate national stage soon, but first, several important renovations are still needed before early spring.

The arena's latest project is redoing sidewalks, which will cost about $218,000. St. Joseph Parks Director Chuck Kempf said a total of $3.7 million will be used on new seats, the sidewalks, a video scoreboard and a new electronic scoreboard as well as other improvements at the arena. Most of the funding is coming from the parks tax, but money from the American Rescue Plan Act, the Bode Trust and the Public Works Sidewalk Program is being used. 

Clayton Anderson can be reached at clayton.anderson@newspressnow.com. Follow him on twitter: @NPNowAnderson.

