Civic Arena will be on the collegiate national stage soon, but first, several important renovations are still needed before early spring.
The arena's latest project is redoing sidewalks, which will cost about $218,000.St. Joseph Parks Director Chuck Kempf said a total of $3.7 million will be used on new seats, the sidewalks, a video scoreboard and a new electronic scoreboard as well as other improvements at the arena. Most of the funding is coming from the parks tax, but money from the American Rescue Plan Act, the Bode Trust and the Public Works Sidewalk Program is being used.
There is a push to have the improvements at Civic Arena finished by the time the 2023 NCAA Division II women's basketball championship is hosted next spring.
"Obviously, the timeline is critical. We want the seats, we want the score tables. Those elements along with sidewalks are critical for the tournament," Kempf said. "Right now, everything is scheduled to be completed, although some of them are pushed up almost to the beginning of the tournament."
Kempf said demolition on the seats in the arena will start next week, which will include removing the orange seats currently in the arena and adding new two-toned gray arena versions.
"There's a little bit in the planning or the purchase process that hasn't started, but very little. Everything else has really been executed, now we're just waiting on parts, pieces or contractors to get started with our work," Kempf said.
Krug Park Amphitheater and the Aquatic Park also will be part of the first wave of renovations through the parks tax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.