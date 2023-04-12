The Corby Pond project, which totaled $1,371,000, went toward many improvements, including enhancing the stormwater system and adding a retaining wall around the pond. Two new fishing docks were also installed.
After years of planning and renovations and more than $1 million in improvements, Corby Pond is back with a splash.
Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities Director Chuck Kempf said he is pleased with how the project turned out and hopes the community gets the opportunity to enjoy the progress of the project.
“Come out and see the pond. It’s a great place for a walk,” Kempf said. “The scenery in this part of the parkway system is really tremendous.”
Part of the funds for this project came together thanks to the passage of the parks sales tax in 2021. Kempf said this was a game-changer for the parks department.
“I don’t want to overstate it, but it really is probably the biggest moment for the parks department in this in this city since the parks department was created,” Kempf said. “It’s really a great opportunity for the city to celebrate having some resources to do some good things that we haven’t been able to do for a lot of years.”
Kendall Randolph, a donor, helped fund part of the project because he wanted to commemorate and honor the late daughter of one of his childhood and family friends, Laura Hutton.
Fountains and a plaque now stand on the property in Hutton’s honor.
“It just seemed like it would be an opportunity to do something for not just the community, but also for the Hutton family,” Randolph said. “I worked with Chuck Kempf, the city manager ... they were all great to work with. So I donated the fountains and the plaque and said, ‘Let’s do this.’ And everybody was agreeable, so it’s finally come to fruition.”
Randolph said the property is one of the greatest assets to the St. Joseph community.
“It’s one of a kind. There’s just not many cities in the United States that have this type of amenity. When you couple it with Krug Park and Hyde Park, it’s just a great network,” Randolph said. “There’s just so many opportunities, I think, that could help grow the community and help increase revenue and tax revenue for the community. I think this is just kind of a big piece of the puzzle, so to speak.”
The steps going forward are some final touches to beautify the park, including filling in areas of dirt with grass. By next spring, the hope is that the entire project will be finished by completing the bathrooms on the property.
Kempf is pleased with the community’s involvement in bringing it all together.
“I think it’s just a good community project and I think everybody should enjoy what we do and a lot of people do,” Kempf said. “We have a lot of people that really appreciate these types of projects.”
