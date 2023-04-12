Corby Pond dedication

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

After years of planning and renovations and more than $1 million in improvements, Corby Pond is back with a splash.

The project, which totaled $1,371,000, went toward many improvements, including enhancing the stormwater system and adding a retaining wall around the pond. Two new fishing docks were also installed.

