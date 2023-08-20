Splash park

It came as little surprise that pool attendance in 2023 took a dip compared to past years in St. Joseph.

The city capped its outdoor pool season on Aug. 13 with a total attendance of 8,000 at the Aquatic Park, averaging 116 customers a day. By contrast, that pool recorded average daily attendance of around 800 a decade ago. Krug Pool, which was not open on weekends, ended the summer with total attendance of just over 1,000 and a daily average of about 50 swimmers.

Greg Kozol can be reached at greg.kozol@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowKozol.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.