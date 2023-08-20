Due to the popularity of the Hyde Park splash park, the city hopes to eventually build a similar amenity for the North End. About $2 million for the North End splash park is included in the half-cent parks tax from 2021.
Greg Kozol | News-Press NOW
The city's outdoor swim season ended last weekend with attendance down from the levels seen decades ago when swimmers were elbow-to-elbow in the pools.
It came as little surprise that pool attendance in 2023 took a dip compared to past years in St. Joseph.
The city capped its outdoor pool season on Aug. 13 with a total attendance of 8,000 at the Aquatic Park, averaging 116 customers a day. By contrast, that pool recorded average daily attendance of around 800 a decade ago. Krug Pool, which was not open on weekends, ended the summer with total attendance of just over 1,000 and a daily average of about 50 swimmers.
"We had an OK year," said Chuck Kempf, the city's director of parks, recreation and civic facilities. "A little light on attendance. A lot of that had to do with the fact that the Aquatic Park isn't really at the full-service level at this point, so that keeps the numbers down."
Earlier this year, the city postponed planned improvements to the lap pool portion of the Aquatic Park after the council and mayor balked at a price tag that was beginning to reach $8 million. The lap pool remained closed but the public was able to use the Aquatic Park's lazy river and activity pool during the summer swim season.
Kempf said the city has difficult decisions to make in coming years because a segment of the population still expects to have access to a public swimming pool in the summer. The high cost of repairs or new construction is a hard sell for an amenity that's only open three months of the year.
"It's tough in this part of the country," he said. "We have other facilities that are weather dependent, but they're open nine months of the year."
The city could go with a scaled-back outdoor pool or look to a 12-month indoor aquatic facility, but that's expensive.
"I think there's got to be a solution, a long-term solution," Kempf said.
For now, the city has some good news with its aquatics offerings. Attendance was booming at the splash park located at Hyde Park. That facility is free and remains open.
"The splash park is full all the time," Kempf said. "We watch the weather. We try to go until around the first of October. We try and stay open as late as we can."
The city hopes to begin work on a North End splash park, which would eventually replace Krug Pool, in about two years. Kempf said Krug Pool operates with one filter — it's supposed to have three — and is nearing the end of its life span.
In another development, the city has reached an agreement to become the primary operator of the Thomas Eagleton Indoor Pool at Missouri Western State University. That means the city will handle all scheduling and user agreements with high school teams, swim clubs and other users.
Kempf said the deal allows the city to offer more year-round scheduling to train lifeguards and offer a place to swim.
"We're hoping by Aug. 28 to have that pool fully open," Kempf said. "We're trying to keep it open, at least part of the pool all of the time, for some public use."
