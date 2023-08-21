City seeks to hone its plans for Krug Park

Scorching temperatures Monday kept the crowds away from Krug Park, but city officials dream of a day when the amphitheater, children’s circus and other features are buzzing with music and families.
The St. Joseph City Council heard Monday from consultants hired to examine the scope of future upgrades to the park. The city has about $13 million from two sources — the parks tax and the Capital Improvements Program — for what some are calling the biggest project in city parks department history.
“We want to use the park really better than it’s ever been used without really changing the look of the park,” said Chuck Kempf, the city’s director of parks, recreation and civic facilities. “I think we’ll do good stuff. We’re going to be careful, we’re going to be practical but we also want to be creative and impact the community well.”
It’s a sprawling project, which is why the city brought in West 8 and other consultants to gather community feedback and meet with focus groups and stakeholders. The consultants met via conference call with the city council in a work session Monday evening.
The consultants said the general thrust of the feedback was that St. Joseph residents wanted something that recognized the history of the park, which opened in 1902, and maintained the beauty of the lagoon and water features. But there’s also a desire to make better use of its amphitheater for local or regional performances and to utilize the children’s circus and castle area as a place for community gatherings. There’s also a wish for better parking, bathrooms and accessibility.
Consultants will be back in St. Joseph next month to meet with the community and try to narrow the scope of plans before something is put before the council for approval.
Significant work on the park probably won’t start in earnest until next year and could extend into 2026.
