City seeks to hone its plans for Krug Park
Video play button

Scorching temperatures Monday kept the crowds away from Krug Park, but city officials dream of a day when the amphitheater, children’s circus and other features are buzzing with music and families.

The St. Joseph City Council heard Monday from consultants hired to examine the scope of future upgrades to the park. The city has about $13 million from two sources — the parks tax and the Capital Improvements Program — for what some are calling the biggest project in city parks department history.

Greg Kozol can be reached at greg.kozol@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowKozol.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.