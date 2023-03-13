The St. Joseph City Council passed a resolution to officially authorize a contract with a locally owned construction company for the resurfacing of the Bode Sports Complex's court.
The project, which is expected to begin in April, will cost St. Joseph an estimated $487,500. Lee Grover Construction Company was selected for the lump sum contract.
The project will consist of a tear-out of the basketball courts and an overlay to the pickleball court. Additionally, Lee Grover Construction will add two more pickleball courts, increasing the count to five.
On the basketball side, two courts will be completely torn out and replaced with small soccer or futsal courts. The construction company will fix the foundation of the remaining courts.
St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Director Chuck Kempf said the project will ensure the center remains a safe and productive place to have fun.
"If you go out there and look at (the center), the basketball courts, especially, are a mess," he said. "Every year, we try to patch up the cracks, but it's not exactly a permanent solution."
Kempf also stated that the estimated project cost is well under the project's anticipated budget of $770,000.
The current expectation is for the project to be completed before the end of June.
The basketball court reconstruction will take up roughly $342,000, while the pickleball courts take around $145,000. Funding for the project will come from the sales tax passed in August 2021.
