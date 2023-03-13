City reaches agreement on Bode resurfacing project

The Bode Sports Complex's soon-to-be torn-out basketball courts. The courts will be resurfaced by Lee Grover Construction as soon as June.

 Daniel Slaybaugh | News-Press NOW

The St. Joseph City Council passed a resolution to officially authorize a contract with a locally owned construction company for the resurfacing of the Bode Sports Complex's court.

The project, which is expected to begin in April, will cost St. Joseph an estimated $487,500. Lee Grover Construction Company was selected for the lump sum contract.

Daniel Slaybaugh can be reached at daniel.slaybaugh@newspressnow.com.

