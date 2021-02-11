A loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic lead one city department to make significant budget cuts.
The St. Joseph Parks Department cut about $400,000 in its budget in preparation for the financial struggles brought on by the pandemic. These were important cuts as the department ended up losing a large amount in revenue.
Usually about 25% to 28% of the parks department’s budget is generated by revenue. This year it's in the upper-teens, said Chuck Kempf, the parks director.
Civic Arena, Bode Ice Arena, the Missouri Theater and most indoor venues saw a drop in revenue, specifically with concessions, as many events were cancelled. Sports leagues, like softball, saw a decrease in signups and had to be cancelled.
“Civic Arena has not been open and I think we've had one event down there over the last year since COVID started,” Kempf said. “Then also our softball program dropped off mainly because our softball program starts at about the same time COVID started last year, and there were so many unknowns and the fear level was quite a bit higher.”
The budget cuts and loss in revenue affected labor and therefore the maintenance of the parks system.
“One area that suffered was our maintenance department with the loss of our inmate crews,” Kempf said. “It saved us a little bit of money because they weren't working, but it also really affected the level of the maintenance that we were able to perform. There's always a trade-off. If you save money, there's going to be a drop-off in service level. You try and find a balance when you have to do that.”
For four weeks during the pandemic, 38 of the department's 54 full-time employees and all part-time workers were put on leave. While this saved the department money, maintenance suffered.
Swimming lost $70,000 in revenue, the most of any activity, because most pools were closed during the peak summer season. But this also meant the department saved on operating costs.
“We ended up saving $190,000 in expenses, so kind of depends on how you want to look at that financially,” Kempf said. “You might even consider we came out ahead, but obviously we didn't provide an important program to the community either.”
While nearly every program in the parks department lost revenue during the pandemic, golf was the one bright spot. Fairview Golf Course, which is owned by the city, made about $285,000 in revenue. Kempf said it could have been much more if the banquet room and concessions were fully open.
“That's something that the people could still come and do, not have to be indoors, not have to be confined spaces,” said Jeff Atkins, the assistant parks director. “They're outdoors, it's easy to stay spread out when you're outdoors. It's a good physical activity that they could get out and still enjoy and be relatively safe while they were doing it.”
The pandemic has left an itch for people to get back to activities, especially outside. That’s why Kempf thinks this year will look much better for participation and revenues.
“Seems like the interest in outdoor recreation sports and activities has increased,” Kempf said. “That's a good thing for a lot of reasons, so we're hoping that will continue.”