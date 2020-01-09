The St. Joseph Parks Department is looking to bolster its historical catalog by adding donations from the public.
The department has been collecting items such as photos, newspaper clippings, paintings and other items that would historically connected to the parks in St. Joseph.
St. Joseph Parks Director Chuck Kempf said that he believes this will help the department understand more about the history of the parks, and will be entertaining and educational to the public.
“Most people like history, like to reminisce, like to talk about the good old days and this is just an opportunity to recruit people to come in here (the parks department)," Kempf said. "They will bring in items and information that they might have, that will be beneficial to us right now, and future generations.”
Kempf said that one obstacle is not having a place suitable to display the historical artifacts. The Remington Nature Center is a good place for displays, but it is only suitable for certain things.
Kempf said he knows people want to hold on to certain items. For that reason, the department will either take a photo or scan the item so it can keep a copy in its records and try to add to the scrapbooks.
The department currently has newspaper clippings, photos, paintings, handbooks and other artifacts that have started this document filing and scrapbooking process.
"I had a couple of ladies that came in several months ago and they had a lot of information on Krug Park," Kempf said. "One of the ladies that was here was even related to the very first superintendent of the parks department back in the early 1900s."
Kempf said these ladies were able to scan images that would help the department have the history and integrity of Krug Park.
Donations can be handed in to the parks department building at 1920 Grand Ave., or emailed in at ckempf@stjoemo.com.