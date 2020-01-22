The St. Joseph Parking Commission is a new committee that met Wednesday evening for its third meeting.
The committee reviewed data from a survey that was handed out to the community. The survey asked various questions to the community, some of which included; attitude to Downtown parking, what people are doing when they visit Downtown and how long people are staying Downtown.
The committee is tasked with bringing recommendations on improving Downtown parking to the City Council by the end of June.
Josh Emberton, committee chair, said that while there can be some flaws in the survey it does give them a starting point for moving forward and solving problems expressed by the public.
“I think we got a really good snapshot of how people feel about parking Downtown,” Emberton said.
The group discussed how they can build off the survey with potential focus groups and/or questioners expanding on the survey.
With the group being new, another main topic for discussion was what the group’s mission statement and vision will be moving forward, so they can try to narrow down what they will recommend to the City Council.
”Our goal really is we don’t want to detract from the progress that’s been made with the growth of businesses and increase residential use Downtown,” Emberton said. “At the same time, we do understand there are some complaints and some issues which were borne out by the survey with Downtown parking and so we really want to take a comprehensive look at parking Downtown.”
The group listened to varying concerns from all the business owners Downtown and what input they have on improving parking while looking at the public’s feedback.
”They’re (business owners) really here every day, they get a real finger on the pulse of what’s going on Downtown because they’re the ones hearing from a wide swath of people,” Emberton said.
The committee decided to table reviewing ticket collection data until next meeting, as they hope to understand more from parking tickets handed out Downtown.
The group meets once a month and is still in the early stages of trying to decide how to best decide a plan for parking moving forward.
The next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 19.