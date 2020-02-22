The concern with children and social media is nothing new, however, with different apps and games constantly being made, it is important to stay up-to-date.
For generations, it’s been drilled into children’s heads to be aware of stranger danger, but that seems to only pertain to face-to-face interactions and not so much on social media.
The challenges of keeping up with social media not only include navigating all the different platforms and games, but how to approach the conversation with different age groups.
A Central High School counselor, Elizabeth Chase talked about those challenges.
“I think that what restrictions or monitoring you might do for a 12-year-old isn’t necessarily the same thing you would do for a 16-year-old. I think the most important thing that parents can do is to be proactive,” Chase said.
She also talks about how it can be tricky when it comes to monitoring social media with a wide range of ages who use the apps.
“What we don’t want to do is keep kids so restricted in social media that all of a sudden they turn 18 and they’re out there and they’ve had no experience whatsoever with social media because it is a reality of our world today,” Chase said.
The other concern she raised that many parents might not think of is the location features on the apps.
“We don’t always pay attention to location services. So, sometimes if students could be posting pictures, or if the app requests location services, they may not even realize it when we download those, but that can give away information,” Chase said.
Chase said that schools have been implementing more safety awareness on social media.
“We’re doing that more and more, and you’ll see it in schools and safety programs. Students are learning digital citizenship, things like that, and it is just as important to teach our kids how they should act toward other people but also how they should react when encountering certain situations,” Chase said.
Chase said she finds Google helpful and full of articles for parents to educate themselves on the new trends and dangers of social media and other apps.