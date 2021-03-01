Parenting workshops offered at YWCA

Parenting can be challenging without a support system. To help provide that support, the YWCA is offering a workshop that focuses on conscious discipline.
Consuelo Davis, a prevention educator in the family resources department with the YWCA, said anyone who is a parent can benefit from these sessions.
“It’s for anyone who wants to come, if you’re a grandparent taking care of kids, if you’re a teen parent or if you’re helping your sister raise her kids, it doesn’t matter,” Davis said.
The class is held for two consecutive Mondays at the end of the month. Davis said the program helps parents to discipline with love rather than fear and gain self-control.
“It’s learning how to respond versus reacting,” Davis said. “People who come here cannot expect it to be like a magic switch that you turn on and all of a sudden you’re an amazing parent, but it gives you the tools to start using those techniques and creating new habits in parenting.”
The next two workshops will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 22 and 29 and cost $10 per attendee. To register, call the YWCA at 816-232-4481 ext. 323 or email familyresources@ywcasj.org.
“I think this is the best gift you can give your kid to teach them how to parent or to pass those new habits that you have and show them how you can parent them with love versus fear," Davis said. "So they in turn when they become parents can remember how they were raised.”