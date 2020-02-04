The Chiefs Super Bowl celebration and parade will bring people traveling from the St. Joseph area. With over a million people expected in Downtown Kansas City, people are encouraged to leave early and have a plan in place.
The parade will start at 11:30 a.m. at Sixth and Grand streets, and will go to Pershing Road, then end at Union Station where there will be a rally starting at 1:30 p.m.
With wintry conditions a possibility, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H Public Information Officer Sgt. Jake Angle said that people should give themselves plenty of time to get to the city and to drive slow.
“The last thing you want to do is feel rushed or, you know, feel the need to maybe go a little faster than you should for the conditions or something like that," Angle said. "If we do see road conditions deteriorate in the morning, you know if some weather comes in, some snow or maybe some sleet or ice, obviously adjust your driving for the conditions, you know, slow way down.”
Angle said that speed causes most winter weather accidents, which is a reason he suggest people giving themselves extra time when traveling to Downtown Kansas City.
Another concern that might come up for some people is parking. There will be park and ride locations provided from 7 to 11:30 a.m. and then again from the end of the rally until the crowd is dispersed. Locations include: 47th and State Metrocenter (drop-off at 31st and Gilham), Worlds of Fun (drop-off at Truman Road), Hy-Vee Arena/ West Bottoms (drop off at 18th and Troost Avenue), Swope Park/Zoo (drop-off at 31st and Main streets) and Oak Park Mall (drop-off at 25th and Southwest Boulevard).
More than 200 people in St. Joseph were taking a charter bus from Heartland Trailways to get to Union Station where the rally is occurring. The ticket to ride the bus was $25
Chiefsparade.com provides people with tips for attending the parade safely. Some tips include staying with your party, not leaving bags unattended and ensuring children have contact information for parents.
The Missouri Department of Transportation wants people to avoid parking or walking along the side of interstates.
The parade route will be lined with portable toilets as well. For updated information on transit and other news relating to the championship parade, you can sign up to receive notifications by texting "CHIEFSPARADE" to 888-777.