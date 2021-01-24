Steve and Michelle Margulies came to St. Joseph with a mission to build community through a common love: Food.
In 2005, they took over Stan and Lou's Grill & Pub, re-naming it Pappy's Grill and Pub, with Steve's caricature as the logo. In the wake of Steve's death on Jan. 14, it will continue to honor his memory with every meal served.
"We all will miss his snarky attitude, his sarcastic wit, his quick smile, but his presence will remain with all of us," Michelle wrote in a social media post.
In his 67 years, Margulies entertained and connected with local residents with his signature Bronx accent, love for over-the-top comedy and charitable nature. To Michelle and him, Pappy's was St. Joseph's version of "Cheers."
"Steve and Michelle, they love St. Joseph and they're invested in St. Joseph. They really took that to heart and I think that people St. Joseph kind of reciprocated," Marty Novak, a St. Joseph city councilman and close friend of the Margulies family, said.
A New York native, Steve bought the restaurant at 2501 Messanie St. with Michelle with the goal of engaging people through food. It immediately took off.
“The familiarity with me, my wife, the front of house with our servers — there’s just a comfort level when people come in here. We think that’s the primary reason for our long-term success,” Steve told the St. Joseph News-Press in 2019.
Having worked with him recently, Kristi Bailey, director of communications and marketing for the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, said Steve was an exemplary business owner in St. Joseph, taking pride in how the business presented itself.
"Last year was our first Restaurant Week and a lot of restaurants (said) 'These are our normal weekly specials.' Pappy's got behind it. They created a special menu just like we wanted to happen. And it was very good. They really a lot about their ingredients and everything," she said.
For Steve and Michelle, there was no such thing as a half-hearted effort. The restaurant's menu was expansive, with about 25 burgers available. Steve starred in its commercials as the over-the-top mob boss Guido, making him a name in the area even if a person never stepped into his restaurant.
"I've had some people tell me since his passing that 'I didn't know Steve. I never met him. But I feel like I knew him because of all their commercials,'" Bailey said.
Steve also made it a point to be present in the restaurant, even after part of his leg was amputated in 2020.
“Consistency is the key. I’m on the kitchen all the time — if you come in on a Tuesday for a cheeseburger, it’s going to be the same taste that you get on a Friday,” Steve said in a previous interview with the St. Joseph News-Press.
Charity also was a part of Steve and Michelle's ethos. He donating his time and money to organizations like Missouri Western Athletics and the United Way of Greater St. Joseph and helping his employees.
"There's a lot of things and people that he and Michelle helped and nobody will ever know about that. He wasn't one to broadcast it or be braggadocios about something. But if he saw somebody had a need, he was very willing to reach out and help him," Novak said.
In reflecting on Steve's life, Michelle said that he accomplished his goals as a businessowner and she hopes to continue their work with every smile, dish and laugh had at the restaurant.
"When we started Pappy’s, it was with the intent to build a business where customers could feel comfortable coming in with their entire family, have a good meal and build friendships. We also had a strong desire to build that same family atmosphere with our staff," she said. "As I reflect, I am confident that together we are very close to those goals."
As one of the business's most devoted customers, Novak knows Steve's goofy, giving spirit won't be forgotten.
"I think that his legacy is that he cared about other people. That's the bottom line, he cared about the people who came in there and nobody was a stranger. That's the kind of world we need to live in," he said.