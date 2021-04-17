The COVID-19 pandemic has brought many forms of travel to a halt over the last year, but one option that remains attractive for many consumers is traveling by recreational vehicle.
RV travel has been thriving in the pandemic, with a bump in shipments and strong revenues for campgrounds and RV parks last year.
There are a few reasons why RV travel still holds appeal in the COVID-19 era. When traveling and staying in one’s own vehicle, there is less reason to fear exposure to the virus when the alternatives involve sharing space with others in an airport, restaurant or hotel. Further, many of the destinations people seek out when traveling by RV are outdoor, natural attractions that are similarly less risky.
While COVID-19 has stoked additional interest in RVs recently, demand for the vehicles has in fact been growing steadily for several years. One of the big factors behind this trend has been the U.S.’s growing number of retirees. As Boomers age out of the workforce, many of them are taking to the road in RVs and campers to enjoy their retirement. But RVs hold appeal for younger Americans, too, as 22% of the market is 18- to 34-year-olds, who are increasingly buying or renting them for camping and other outdoor activities.
Over the past two years, monthly RV shipments were consistently reaching 30,000 or more, already strong figures, until stay-in-place orders took effect in March and April of 2020. But over the summer, shipments rebounded even stronger, topping 40,000 RVs per month throughout the second half of the year. And industry experts expect this trend to continue, with shipments for 2021 projected to exceed 500,000 vehicles, which would be a record figure for the industry.
St. Joseph has several RV parks, including the Riverview Retreat and Beacon TV Park. Dave Mantey, a recent retiree and RV owner, said taking a trip to an RV park for a vacation has been part of his annual travels.
“Obviously, an RV is a big expense and it took retirement for us to get one. But it’s a lot of fun to kind of move your entire abode from place to place — especially now — without having to book a hotel or stay at someone’s house,” he said.
Increased interest in buying and renting RVs also has been good business for those operating RV parks and recreational camps, an industry sector that includes both parks and campgrounds as well as recreational vacation camps, such as hunting camps, fishing camps and dude ranches. While revenues for such establishments also dipped during the initial COVID-19 shutdowns, the overall trajectory dating back to 2012 has been positive. During the busy spring and summer months, total industry sector revenues now regularly exceed $2 billion quarterly nationwide, of which RV parks and campgrounds account for about half. Even in the slower winter months, revenues have topped $1 billion per quarter every year since 2017.
Mantey said he noticed RV parks in Missouri and Kansas have become more crowded in his travels during the past year.
“It’s great for these RV park owners. They have a space where people can be comfortable and spread apart. It’s got to be great for them,” he said.
Some states are reaping the benefits of this interest more than others. Many of the states in the western United States, which have plentiful protected park lands and natural attractions suited for camping and outdoor excursions. The most prosperous of these states is South Dakota, home to six national parks or monuments, including one of America’s top tourist attractions in Mount Rushmore.
But it is Maine, which bills itself “Vacationland,” that takes the top spot among states when considering per capita sales at RV parks and campgrounds. Maine draws travelers to its numerous natural attractions, including Acadia National Park and the state’s scenic coast, mountains and woodland regions. The state generates more than $600,000 in annual sales at RV campgrounds per 10,000 residents.
Having popular tourist attractions nearby is also a strong indicator of RV campground sales at the metro level. For this reason, metro areas like Rapid City, South Dakota, (Mount Rushmore) and Orlando (Disneyworld and other theme parks) top the list of the metropolitan areas that generate the most revenue from RV parks and campgrounds. To find these locations, researchers at Outdoorsy used data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Economic Census to calculate the annual sales at RV parks and campgrounds per 10,000 residents.
News-Press NOW reporter Andrew Gaug contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.