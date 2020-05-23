The U.S. mail, delivered in much the same way since the 19th century, shouldn't qualify as source material in a bitter partisan battle.
Then again, a fabric face mask is now a symbol in the culture wars, so maybe it comes as little surprise that the so-called "snail mail" has managed to inflame passions.
President Donald Trump claims that mail-in ballots lead to "total election fraud." Missouri's top elections official isn't willing to go that far, but he remains skeptical about the expansion of voting by mail.
"The gold standard for voting in the most secure manner is for individuals to go to the polling place and vote," said Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. "The best way to know your vote counts is to vote in person. Many scanners are designed to give you a second chance."
Missouri has been reluctant to follow other states and expand no-excuse absentee or mail-in voting, but that changed in the waning hours of the 2020 legislative session. Leading the way was state Sen. Dan Hegeman, a former local election official from Andrew County. He won passage of a bill that would allow Missourians at risk of COVID-19 to vote by mail, without a notary signature, during the August and November elections.
"I don't see it as a partisan issue," said Hegeman, a Republican from Cosby. "You don't get a majority of votes in the legislature by having it a partisan issue."
Hegeman views it as a practical matter. Lawmakers received calls from county clerks and constituents who wanted some kind of mail-in option so that voters, especially older Missourians who are at greater risk of complications from the coronavirus, could still participate in the elections even if they were reluctant to go to a poling place.
The bill, which requires the governor's signature, defines at-risk as anyone who is age 65 or older, living in a nursing home or diagnosed with medical conditions that include diabetes, severe asthma, chronic lung disease or heart problems.
Voters who are not at-risk could vote by mail, but they would need a notary to sign the ballot. A similar notary requirement exists in current law for those who vote absentee because they will be out of town on election day.
Ashcroft opposes this year's elections bill, saying it creates confusion over the different classifications for voting strictly by mail and for voting absentee, something that could be done in person at a clerk's office or through the mail. He said it also creates an impression that voting in person is not safe, which he says is far from the truth with a recent push toward social distancing, sanitation and physical barriers at polling sites.
"It's going to be safer than going to the grocery store," he said.
Hegeman said he was aware of some of the skepticism of mail-in voting, but he said the bill reflects a limited expansion and won overwhelming support with an emergency clause that allows it to take effect in time for the August election. One reason for the support, he said, was the measure's expiration date at the end of the year.
"There was some skepticism and some concerns," he said. "I think we were able to strike a balance."
Mail-in voting is less of a black-and-white issue for the officials who run elections at the local level. Buchanan County has a list of 850 to 900 voters who are signed up to vote absentee, meaning they could vote by mail or vote prior to election day in the courthouse.
Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey said many of those voters have some sort of disability that makes it difficult to go to the polling sites.
"If we wanted to do an all-mail election, I think that would be extremely costly," she said. "We have a hard time just getting voter ID cards to our voters. I can't imagine how many ballots would come back undeliverable."
That said, Baack-Garvey made it clear that clerks across the state do their best to show compassion to voters while also following the letter of the law. She sees the logic of expanded access to voting by mail during the pandemic, though she believes some of the standards will be hard to verify.
"It needed to be done, just due to this pandemic," she said. "It's going to help people to just ensure their safety. If they don't want to get out and vote, that's going to allow them to stay home and stay safe and vote at home. So I'm glad this got done."
Ashcroft said voting by mail remains a political issue because interest groups are using COVID-19 as an opportunity to push an agenda. A new Brennan Center for Justice poll finds that 4 out of 5 Americans believe states should give all voters the option of unexcused mail ballots during the November election.
"It is still more likely for an American to be struck by lightning than to commit mail voting fraud," the Brennan Center said in a report.