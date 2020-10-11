When the COVID-19 pandemic forced restaurants to close their dine-in areas, deliveries became the primary way for many to enjoy local favorite foods.
Tim Bartram, a full-time delivery driver with DoorDash, said the increase was noticeable starting around the end of March.
"There was an uptick there for maybe a couple of months," Bartram said. "We've also seen a lot more people sign up in the last three months than we had."
According to emarketer.com, other food delivery companies also noticed an increase. It cited GrubHub's report that showed the active number of users grew to 27.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, which was a 35% increase from the same time in 2019.
DoorDash shared survey results that revealed restaurants relied on the company to grow their business and stated they may not have made it through the mandatory shutdown without the delivery service.
Even though many restaurants may use third-party delivery companies, some prefer their customers to use their own delivery service instead.
Hunan Restaurant has had its own delivery service for years and staff there feel it is more convenient not use other delivery companies, according to Jordan Cordonnier, general manager at Hunan.
"If there’s a mess up or anything you can just call us back and we’re able to handle it right away as opposed to going through DoorDash, it takes a little more time,” Cordonnier said.
Cordonnier pointed out that some companies are not always forthcoming on fees, whereas Hunan's communicates with its customers exactly what the delivery fee will be.
“I know whenever I’ve used (another service) personally, I’ve always had to pay extra even though it says free delivery,” Cordonnier said. “The only thing I would suggest to people is if you’re ordering through (another service), keep it up, obviously, but give us a call. I promise you we’re going to be way more friendlier and we’re going to make sure we get you what you want every time.”
Bartram echoes the concern that when an order is wrong drivers may not always know as many restaurants are sealing bags for health precautions. In addition, he explains that drivers are at the mercy of restaurants and said many will only start preparing orders once the driver arrives.
“If we’re waiting 15 minutes at one restaurant for an order, that’s cutting into our amount of money that we’re going to be able to make,” Bartram said. “The order is already placed so the customer has already paid for it, we’re just waiting to make our money when we drop it off.”
Food delivery jobs offer a certain freedom that Bartram said he enjoys.
"I like the flexibility of being able to schedule myself when I want to and if I'm not working on a certain day for whatever reason and it's busy, then I can go ahead and dash if I want to," Bartram said.