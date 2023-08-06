top story Overturned semi-truck stalls traffic over an hour By Kendra Simpson News-Press NOW Kendra Simpson Author email Aug 6, 2023 Aug 6, 2023 Updated 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The semi-truck delayed I-29 traffic for nearly two hours. Kendra Simpson I News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One person was taken to Mosaic Life Care after a single vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon.The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driver of the semi-truck was travelling south on Interstate 29 near mile marker 40 when the vehicle crossed the median into the northbound lanesThen, the vehicle struck the guardrail which caused it to overturn.Troopers said the driver was taken by Buchanan County EMS to Mosaic for injuries but none appear to be life-threatening.The crashes caused a large back up for travelers. Traffic was at a standstill going north from mile marker 40 and all the way to Faucett for nearly two hours. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Transportation Roads And Traffic Watercraft And Nautical Navigation Kendra Simpson Author email Follow Kendra Simpson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News National News Nonprofits are lobbying a lot less than two decades ago, according to new research +2 Regional News Boston man files lawsuit seeking to bankrupt white supremacist group he says assaulted him Regional News Thousands of Los Angeles city workers walk off job for 24 hours alleging unfair labor practices More Regional News → National News +15 National Entertainment Mourners in Ireland pay their respects to singer Sinead O'Connor at funeral procession +8 World News Eight Amazon rainforest countries open summit in Belem, Brazil +16 World News South Korea evacuates thousands of Scouts from coastal campsite as tropical storm nears More National News → 1:02 Tuesday Morning Weather Forecast 2 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
