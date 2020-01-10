As a winter storm rolls into St. Joseph, bringing freezing rain to streets and power lines, over 2,000 Evergy customers are without power in the city.
According to Evergy's map of power outages, 20 outages have been reported throughout St. Joseph, affecting 2,101 customers.
Other power outages affected the outskirts of town, with Clarksdale and Easton having over 50 customers without power, around 75 people being without power near Amazonia and Savannah and over 450 people without power in Agency.
